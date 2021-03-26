Little Wildcats qualify for state wrestling tournamentThe Greater Latrobe junior high wrestling team will take four wrestlers to the state tournament following recent area tournaments that took place.
Luke Willochell finished with three pins to secure his first-place finish, while Leo Joseph recorded three falls and a decision to win his area bracket. Chase McIntyre placed second and Hunter Snyder captured seventh.
Each will wrestle during the state event, which takes place at the Monroeville Convention Center.
DAMS falls to Little WildcatsGreater Latrobe’s seventh-and-eighth-grade volleyball teams swept Derry Area in a pair of matches.
The eighth-grade team won, 25-19 and 25-21, while the seventh-grade squad won, 25-22 and 25-15.
Alayna Williams had five kills and four aces for Derry Area’s eighth-grade team, while Madison Repak contributed four aces. Mikah Horwat posted four kills and Gabbi Sisak two for the Little Trojans.
Cassidy Dunlap led the Derry Area seventh-grade team with four aces, while Sophia Kromel tallied three. Bailey Legge and Morgan Haake had one kill each.
Greater Latrobe statistics were not provided to the Bulletin.
