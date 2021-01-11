Latrobe spring lacrosse registrationRegistration for the Latrobe spring lacrosse season is currently open to boys and girls in grades 1-6.
Interested persons can visit www.latrobeyouthlax.com for additional information.
Area schedule changesThere was a time change for tonight’s Derry Area wrestling match.
The Trojans are scheduled to host Elizabeth Forward, 6:30 p.m. tonight at Derry Area. The match was previously set for a 7:15 p.m. start. The middle school match was canceled.
Additionally, the Derry Area girls’ basketball team will visit Deer Lakes, 7 p.m. tonight. The game was originally scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start. The junior varsity game was canceled.
Pitt basketball game postponedThe Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced that the University of Pittsburgh’s men’s basketball game at Georgia Tech has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Wednesday.
The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent to quarantining, and contract tracing within the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program. Pitt is scheduled to host Syracuse at noon on Saturday.
