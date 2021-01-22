IceCats to recognize seniorsThe Greater Latrobe hockey team is set to honor its seniors during a game against West Allegheny on Thursday, Feb. 4 at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
The game begins at 7:15 p.m., but the senior night festivities start 15 minutes earlier at 7 p.m. Logan Byrd, Allen Rider and Alex Schall will be recognized at the game.
Greater Latrobe (3-4-0-1) is back in action, 7:15 p.m. Thursday against Baldwin at Kirk Nevin. The IceCats have a road game at Moon Area before senior night against West Allegheny.
Area schedule changesA Derry Area varsity wrestling match was canceled for Monday.
The Trojans were set to host Penn Hills on Monday, but that match has been canceled.
Derry Area also won’t participate in a middle school wrestling tournament that was slated for this upcoming weekend.
Derry Area’s middle school wrestling team is scheduled to compete in a match at Connellsville Area on Feb. 17 where the Little Trojans are set to face the Little Falcons, Elizabeth Forward and Mount Pleasant Area. The Little Trojans are also scheduled to host Blairsville, 4 p.m. Feb. 15, a match that was previously scheduled for Tuesday.
Latrobe-GLSD Parks, Rec programsThe Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation Department are holding several upcoming programs.
An indoor soccer program runs Tuesdays through March 2 for kids born from 2011-2013. Times are 6-7 p.m. at Mountain View Elementary School and fees are $45/$55/$65, which includes a t-shirt. The program coordinator is Craig Shevchik.
The Little Hoopsters program is for kindergarten boys and girls. The program uses smaller basketballs with lower hoops in a mix of skills, practice and mini games. Class size is limited and volunteer coaches are needed. The program takes place Monday’s from, 6-6:45 p.m., Feb. 15-March 15 at Mountain View Elementary School. Fees are $35/$45/$50, which includes a shirt.
The Bantam basketball program is for boys and girls in first and second grade. It also uses smaller basketballs and a lower hoop to learn the basics of the game. It’s a mix of skills, practice and mini games to develop hand-eye coordination. Class size is limited and volunteer coaches are needed. The program takes place Tuesday’s until March 2 from 7:15-8:15 p.m. at Mountain View Elementary School. Fees are $45/$55/$60, which includes a shirt.
