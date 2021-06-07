SHU advances in D2 tourneyThe Seton Hill University baseball team opened play in the Division II National Championships with a first-round victory, 4-3, against Southern New Hampshire at Coleman Field in Cary, North Carolina.
SHU scored all four runs with two outs and improved to 39-6 overall. The Griffins will meet Angelo State, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Jared Kollar earned the start, and he allowed one earned run on just two hits with six strikeouts and one walk in four innings.
Vincenzo Rauso doubled in the second and he later scored when Jack Oberdorf tripled. Seton Hill took a 3-1 lead in the fourth, as Oberdorf singled and later scored — along with Tyler Peterson — on a Canice Ejoh base hit.
SHU took the lead for good in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Tommy Pellis reached on an error and Carl Turner entered to pinch run. Isaiah DiAndreth singled two batters later on an 0-2 pitch for the eventual win.
LCC Presidents Cup resultsSteve Limani captured the top spot at the Latrobe County Club’s 2021 President’s Cup event. The individual low net event took place this past weekend at Latrobe Country Club.
Limani won the event by one stroke with a 140 over Kurt Kuyat and Charlie Breitsman, who both shot a 141. Brian Quinn placed fourth with a 143, while Mic Moorhead captured fifth with a 144.
Breitsman shot a 67 on Saturday, while Quinn was one back with a 68 and Kuyat fired a 69. Limani shot a 67 on Sunday, while Walt Moorhead fired a 69 the same day and Oakes Salancy posted a 71 on the second day of the event.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Phillies 4, Red Sox 1. Leading hitters — Cl. Burket (triple), Austraw, Varchetti, Ch. Burket (single), Phillies; J.R. Smail (double, single), Razza (double), Springob, Spillar (single), Red Sox; WP — Cl. Burket (SO-7, W-1), Austraw (SO-2, W-2), LP — Clayton (SO-5, W-3), J.R. Smail (SO-4, W-0); Phillies 4-0, Red Sox 1-4.
Pirates 9, Tigers 3. Leading hitters — Joel Williams, Evan Ulewicz, Charlie Little (single), Tigers; Ben Hantz, Ben Slagle, Max Kurek, Jaxon Makrevski (two singles), Vinny Calabrace, Charlie Heese, Noah Skoloda, Bryce Shuey (single), Pirates; WP — Mason Mastowski (SO-6, W-1), Hantz (SO-2, W-0), LP — Ulewicz (SO-6, W-1), Gage Evanichko (SO-2, W-0), Williams (SO-0, W-0); Tigers 1-3.
Pirates 17, Yankees 2. Leading hitters — Colin West, Mac Cravener, Ely Goodman (single), Yankees; Max Kurek (triple, two singles), Ben Slagle (three singles), Ben Hantz, Fletcher Wnek, Noah Skoloda (two singles), Landon Miney (double, single), Vinny Calabrace, Jaxon Makrevski (single), Pirates; WP — Charlie Heese (SO-5, W-1), Hantz (SO-1, W-0), LP — Cam Ferri (SO-1, W-2), Brandon Pitts (SO-1, W-1), Cravener (SO-0, W-3), Liam Pescatore-Kubecki (SO-0, W-1), Pirates 4-1, Yankees 3-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.