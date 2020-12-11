Wildcats fall to GS in bowling
Greensburg Salem won two games and total pins to edge out Greater Latrobe during a WPIBL Southeast Conference bowling contest between the evenly-matched teams at Lincoln Lanes.
Alex Brubaker led the Wildcats with a 653 series, followed by a consistent Justin Taylor, who added a 602. James Gatto rolled a 564, while Matt Martinosky chipped in with a 552 series. Dom Panichelli rolled a 349 total for the first two games, followed by Robbie Phillips at 181 to end the scoring for the Wildcats.
The Greater Latrobe girls lost the match to Greensburg Salem by a 5-0 margin.
Kaylee Zuzak led the way for Greater Latrobe with a 604 series, followed by Ayden Leone with a 501 total. Sidney Batista contributed a 448 and McKennah Stynchula rolled a 423. Hannah DeStefano rounded out the scoring with a 382 for the Lady Wildcats.
Future matches are postponed because of three-week coronavirus (COVID-19) mitigation restrictions. Scheduling announcements will be forthcoming after Jan. 4.
