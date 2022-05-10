BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Guilfoyle 3, Derry Area 0
Derry Area lost 3-0 to Bishop Guilfoyle in an exhibition game Monday.
The Trojans lost in straight sets 16-25, 25-27 and 17-25.
Nick Allison had seven kills to lead Derry Area with Cam McNichol adding five kills and Noah Berkhimer another five kills.
Derry JV won 2-0. Scores were 25-12 and 25-12. Cam McNichol has eight kills and Mason Beeman had five kills and five aces.
