Bowman’s stays perfect in ICLBowman Land Surveying defeated Bob’s Pizza, 7-3, during an Indiana County 40-older baseball league game.
Bob’s scored all three runs in the first inning, but Bowman rallied with three in the second and three more in the fourth.
Mark Matko hit a home run for Bowman and went 2-for-3 at the plate to keep his team perfect at 4-0 overall. He also pitched the final inning. Jeff Miele also went 2-for-3 at the plate for Bowman, while Scott Bowman picked up the mound win.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 21
WINGED SPRINT – Sye Lynch, Brandon Matus, Dan Kuriger, Brandon Spithhaler, Darin Gallagher, Russ Sansosti, Brent Matus, Matt Sherlock, Steve Bright, George Fredricks.
MODIFIED – Justin Shea, Tony Tatgenhorst, JC Boyer, Jacob Jordan, Chelsea Kreigisch, Joe Gibson.
LATE MODEL – Ben Policz, Daryl Charlier, Cole Petrelle, Tim Shaffer, Bill Kessler, Tom Klein, Tom Duratz, Tony White, Philip Bubeck, Dan Lepro.
PRO STOCK – Brian Huchko, Mike Harris, Nick Kocuba, Chase Lambert, Jacob Billyk, Jackson Billyk, A.J. Poljak, Jacob Billyk Jr., Tanya Charlier.
HOBBY STOCK – Frank Magill, Tyler Fox, Stephen Shelpman, Danny Rich, Matt Benard, Tony Magill, Kayla McManus, Gary Koteles, Chloie Jones, Ben Anton.
FOUR CYLINDER – Bill Tennant, Noah Bubeck, Hemi Kineston, Lucas Weaver, Justin Pellegrini, Eric Reynolds, Craig Rudolph, Derek Quigley.
YOUNG GUNS – Travis Clark, Cameron Hollister, Logan Koteles, Cameron Lambert, Emmerson Laboon, Gavin Kokolis, Sadie Snatchko.
Dog Hollow Speedway
Friday, Aug. 20
LIMITED LATE MODEL – Clinton Hersh, Greg Moore, Devin Weyandt, Jake Piper, Eddie Cornett, Bernie Whiteford, Nick Fulmer, Mike Blazer, Mike Horne, Rick Strong.
LATE MODELS – Joe Martin, Mike Laughard, Michael Duritsky, Justin Kann, Doug Glessner, Ray Dallape, Jamie Swank, Rob Coffaro, Tim Snare, Kyle Smith Jr.
SPRINTS – Gale Ruth, Jr., Chad Ruhlman, Ryan Fraley, Rod George, Tyler Newhart, Zach Morrow, Nolan Groves, Blaze Myers, Arnie Kent, Brian Hartzell.
PURE STOCKS – Brad Benton, Andrew Wallace, Brandon Doland, Stephen Hazlett, Gary Stitt, Jermey Zufall, Tim Laughard, Dennis Collins, Bob Torquato, Mike Ball.
FOUR CYLINDERS – Noah Swank, Cody Young, Chuck Dizzle, Jesse Laughard, Jamie Noel, Todd Davis, Bill Eckenrode, Matt Gornick, Timothy Baker, Jordan McEvoy.
