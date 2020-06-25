Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Rockies 12, Yankees 3. Leading hitters — Wyatt Niederhiser (triple), Donovan Carroll (three singles), Luke Bulebosh (two singles), Ben Ament, Joe Bearer, Dean Giglio, Tommy Snyder (single), Rockies; Gavin Moore, Bryson Gessler (two singles), Owen Waleski (single), Yankees; Bulebosh (SO-4, W-1), Giglio (SO-2, W-2), Austin Slezak (SO-0, W-0), LP — Moore (SO-4, W-2), Cam Ferri (SO-0, W-3), Waleski (SO-2, W-2), Gessler (SO-1, W-2), Michael Witherspoon (SO-2, W-4); Rockies 3-2, Yankees 1-4.
Red Sox 16, Tigers 1. Leading hitters — Joseph Razza (two doubles), Leland Wiedenburg, Sam Rafferty (two singles), Evan Springob, Mason Hrubes, J.R. Smail, Aiden Upole (single), Red Sox; Max Douglas (double), Tigers; WP — Wiedenburg (SO-6, W-2), Braden Nelson (SO-3, W-1), LP — John Hess (SO-0, W-3), Jeremy Lazarchik (SO-2, W-1), Liam Pescatore-Kubecki (SO-0, W-2); Red Sox 2-2, Tigers 0-4.
Hole-in-one at GlengarryAnthony Zello, of New Alexandria, recorded a hole-in-one at Glengarry Golf Links on Wednesday.
Zello, 33, tallied his ace on the 362-yard par 4, ninth hole, using a TaylorMade driver and a TP5 ball. Autumn Rhodes was witness to the hole-in-one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.