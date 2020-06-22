Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Rockies 5, Red Sox 3. Leading hitters — Wyatt Niederhiser, Austin Slezak (double, single), Tommy Snyder, Dean Giglio (single), Rockies; Leland Wiedenburg, Davin Barger, Mason Hrubes, J.R. Smail (single), Red Sox; WP — Luke Bulebosh (SO-2, W-1), Slezak (SO-2, W-1), LP — Wiedenburg (SO-2, W-2), Hrubes (SO-4, W-3), Joseph Razza (SO-2, W-2); Rockies 1-1, Red Sox 0-2.
Pirates 18, Yankees 3. Leading hitters – Russell Fry (triple, two doubles), Ramone Williams (double, two singles), Chris Heese, Charlie Heese (double, single), Ben Slagle (double), Jaxson Repko (two singles), Vinnie Calabrace, Landon Miney (single), Pirates; Cam Ferri, Bryson Gessler, Michael Witherspoon, Sonny Simon (single), Yankees; WP – Calabrace (SO-3, W-1), Williams (SO-3, W-4), Chris Heese (SO-2, W-2), LP – Gavin Moore (SO-6, W-1), Killian Cravener (SO-1, W-2), Gessler (SO-1, W-3), Ferri (SO-1, W-2), Michael Witherspoon (SO-0, W-0); Pirates 3-0, Yankees 1-2.
Rockies 19, Tigers 1. Leading hitters — Luke Bulebosh (triple, double, two singles), Wyatt Niederhiser (double, single), Donovan Carroll, Kalvin Clayton (two singles), Nico Dominick, Nolan Dominick, Joe Bearer (single), Rockies; Jeremy Lazarchik, Brady McIlnay, Max Kurek (single), Tigers; WP — Bulebosh (SO-5, W-1), Carroll (SO-4), LP — Kurek (SO-1), Evan Lllewicz (W-4), Brady McIlnay (SO-1, W-1), Mason Mastowski (SO-1, W-2), Liam Pescatore; Rockies 2-1, Tigers 0-3.
Phillies 10, Pirates 9. Leading hitters — Cash Acchammer, Joey Crimboli (two singles), Noah Dixon, Lucas Kolenc (triple), Pickle Burket (double, single), Will Austraw, Sam Hochard (single), Phillies; Chris Heese (two singles), Raymone Williams (triple), Russell Fry, Jaxson Repko, Seth Spillar (single), Pirates; WP — Burket (SO-2, W-2), Dixon (SO-2, W-2), Hochard (SO-5, W-2), Acchammer (SO-2, W-1), LP — Cr. Heese (SO-2, W-3), Fry (SO-5, W-1), Williams (SO-2, W-2), Vinnie Calabrace (SO-3), Ch. Heese; Phillies 3-0, Pirates 3-1.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, June 20
SPRINT – Zach Morrow, Jeremy Weaver, Andy Feil, Brian Hartzell, Greg Beach, Steve Pedley, A.J. MacQuarrie
MODIFIEDS – Chas Wolbert, Kole Molden, Garrett Krummert, Eric Gabany, Chelsie Kriegisch, David Kalb Jr., Jessica Kriegisch, Jordan Ehrenberg, Brian Sadler, Kyle Martel
LATE MODEL – Christian Schneider, John Mollick, Garret Paugh, Daryl Charlier, Ben Policz, Justin Lamb, Mike Duritsky, Nico Dabecco, Bob Schwartzmiller, Colby Beighey
PRO STOCK – Dave McManus, Ryan Moyer, Jake Simmons, Jacob Billyk, Bill Slade, Eric Piotrowski, Mike Harris
HOBBY STOCK – Stephen Shelpman, Frank Magill, Cody Koteles, Karlee Kovacs, Marcus Simmons, Kayla McManus, Andrew Sutton, Matt Bernard, Ben Anton, John Cain
FOUR CYLINERS – Bill Tennant, Kyle Janas, Susie Rudolph, John Gill, Bob Quaigg, Tanya Charlier, Andy Garlinger, Philip Bubeck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.