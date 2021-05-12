GL’s Butler wins Holy Cross award
Former Greater Latrobe basketball standout Austin Butler won the 2020-21 Honorable John P. Cooney Memorial Award at Holy Cross.
The Cooney Award goes to a senior letterwinner who performed beyond all expectations with courage, loyalty and dedication.
Butler announced last month that he was transferring from Holy Cross to UNC Charlotte to play a fifth season of basketball. A Second Team All-Patriot League pick, Butler scored 1,321 points during his college career — he averaged 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game this past season — and he’s set to graduate from Holy Cross with a degree in visual media and a minor in education.
Trojans’ JV baseball defeats DLThe Derry Area junior varsity baseball team defeated Deer Lakes, 11-1, at home.
Freshman Nate Papuga tossed a no-hitter, adding 12 strikeouts in a six-inning mercy-rule victory.
Brady Angus went 2-for-3 offensively with three runs scored, while Colin Bush finished 3-for-4. Nate Gray was a perfect 3-for-3 and Roman Fridley contributed two hits.
Derry Area will play at Greater Latrobe, 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
GL junior high track swept
Norwin swept Greater Latrobe during a recent junior high track and field meet. The Greater Latrobe girls fell, 75-39, while the boys suffered a 76-38 defeat.
Brylee Bodner captured the 100 hurdles while Jaycee Bodner won the triple jump. Emerson Skatell also topped the 1600. Robin Reilly, Mia Klasnic, Jaycee Bodnar and Brylee Bodnar competed in the 400 relay.
On the boys’ side, Tim Myers won three events: 100, 200 and the high jump.Liam Wilson prevailed in the 1600, while Reese DiCasolo had the farthest toss in the discus.
Penguins increase capacityThe Pittsburgh Penguins’ capacity for playoff games at PPG Paints Arena will increase to 50% as of Monday.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health announced on Tuesday that capacity limits for gatherings will be increased to 50% indoors and 75% outdoors on Monday. This allows the Penguins to welcome more than 9,000 fans for playoff games starting Monday.
If Game 1 of the Penguins’ playoff series against the New York Islanders is played before Monday, capacity for that game will remain at 25%, but any games on or after Monday will be at increased capacity.
