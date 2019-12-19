GL sweeps in bowling
The Greater Latrobe boys’ and girls’ bowling teams both won 7-0 in match play against visiting Yough on Wednesday at Lincoln Lanes.
James Gatto led the Wildcats with a 601 series, while Matthew Martinosky and Alex Brubaker both turned in 539 totals. Cole Pfeifer rolled a 515 series,and Justin Taylor rounded out the top five for the Wildcats with 450 pins in the three-game match.
Kaylee Zuzaks led the GL girls with a 517 series. Sidney Batsa rolled a 254 and Hannah DeStefano chipped in a 217 total. Lindsey Smith, Ayden Leone and McKenna Stynchula also contributed to the win.
Greater Latrobe maintains a first-place lead with a 26-2 record. The Wildcats will face Hempfield Area Jan. 7 at Lincoln Lanes.
Little Wildcats top Trafford
The Greater Latrobe seventh-grade boys’ basketball team defeated Trafford, 50-36, on Wednesday.
Jack Drnjevich led the Little Wildcats with 14 points while John Wetzel followed with 13. Jackson Vacanti also tallied 12 points for Greater Latrobe, which is 5-0 in section play and 7-1 overall.
