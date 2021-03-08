Smith finishes Big 10 runner-upFormer Latrobe resident Ethan Smith finished runner-up at 165 pounds during Sunday’s Big 10 wrestling championship.
A redshirt junior at Ohio State, Smith, the No. 3 seed, squared off against two-time champion and No. 1 seed Iowa senior Alex Marinelli — who is also ranked No. 1 nationally.
Smith was up to the challenge and fought all the way to the end. He was impressive and turned a lot of heads in a narrow 3-2 defeat. It marked Smith’s first appearance in a Big 10 title match. He placed fourth in the event last year.
Smith punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships slated for March 18-20.
The redshirt junior defeated Wisconsin’s Josh Otto with an 8-4 decision in the first round. He followed with a 15-6 major decision against Maryland’s Jonathon Spadafora in the quarterfinals, before defeating Nebraka’s Peyton Robb in the semis, 5-3.
DAMS swept by FRThe Derry Area Middle School girls volleyball team was swept recently by Franklin Regional.
The eighth-grade team fell, 2-0, while the seventh graders were defeated 2-1. Eighth-grade scores were 25-22 and 25-20. The seventh-graders dropped the first game, 25-17, won the second, 25-12, but lost 15-8 in the third.
Mikah Horwat led the eighth-grade team with four kills. Alayna Williams and Gabbi Sisak had two kills apiece. Regan Repak and Williams each tallied two aces.
Cassidy Dunlap led the seventh-grade team with 12 aces. Frankie DePalma recorded four, and Julia Mucci hit three.
