Hole-in-one at GlengarryJoe Klosky recorded a hole-in-one on Wednesday at Glengarry Golf Links in Latrobe.
Klosky picked up his ace on the 148-yard fifth hole using a pitching wedge. Witnesses were Tim Klosky and Les Butler.
SVC men’s soccer downs ChathamThe St. Vincent College men’s soccer team kicked off the 2020-21 season with a 3-1 road win against Chatham University on Thursday in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action.
St. Vincent (1-0, 1-0) opened the scoring early as freshman Joel Quiroz Mansilla found the back of the net just 4:57 into the contest from a free kick. SVC kept up the pressure until the 25:44 mark when junior Cory Northrup buried a rebound opportunity. Senior Brandon Lowe picked up an assist on the score.
The Bearcats held the 2-0 advantage going into the break as the team out shot the Cougars, 8-2. SVC also had five corner kicks compared to three for Chatham.
In the second half, St. Vincent found itself with another scoring opportunity. After a Cougar foul, Cris White lined up for a penalty kick and capitalized to give his team a 3-0 lead. Chatham broke the shutout with a goal at the 69:13 mark from a penalty kick of its own.
Both teams had opportunities late in the half but the score remained 3-1 as the final horn sounded. Zachary Gibbons played all 90 minutes in net making two saves in the victory.
Saint Vincent returns to Pittsburgh for a non-conference match against Carnegie Mellon, 5:30 p.m. March 18.
Area schedule changeThe Derry Area Middle School girls’ volleyball team will face Indiana, 3:45 p.m. March 18 at Derry Area. That match was previously scheduled for March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.