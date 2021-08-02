Auto RacingDog Hollow Speedway
Friday, July 30
SUPER LATE MODELS – Joe Petyak, Chad McClellan, Michael Lake, Dave Blazavich, Clint Hersh, John Wayne Weaver, Del Rougeux, Brett Bingamen.
LATE MODELS – Kyle Hardy, Joe Martin, Michael Duritsky, Joe Martin, Levi Corwl, Kyle Martin, Tim Snare, Logan Jaquay, Rob Coffaro, Rudy Bassaro.
FOUR CYLINDERS – Cody Young, Ray Dallape, Noah Swank, Michael Sinclair, Ashton Daughenbaugh, Jesse Laughard, Todd Davis, Adam Ellis, Tim Baker, Bill Eckenrode.
STOCK CARS – Bob Torquatto.
Pittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, July 31
LATE MODELS – Kyle Lukon, Levi Crowl, Zach Gunn, Daryl Charlier, Jake Gunn, Cole Petrelle, Zach Morrow, Bill Kessler, Philip Bubeck, Tom Klein.
HOBBY STOCK – Frank Magill, Cody Koteles, Kayla McManus, Ben Anton, Matthew Benard, John Cain, Joe Anthony, John Hollister, Cody Behanna, Cody Tokarski.
PRO STOCK – Todd Weldon, Brian Huchko, Nick Kocuba, Jacob Billyk, Zach Stehle, Tanya Charlier, Pete Loria.
FOUR CYLINDERS – April Tennant, Bill Tennant, John Gill, Lucas Weaver, Matt Kiesel, Travis Corbin, Jacob Wiser, Craig Rudolph, Derek Quigley.
YOUNG GUNS – Logan Koteles, Cameron Hollister, Travis Clark, Emmerson Laboon, Gavin Kokolis, Sadie Snatchko, Kiersten Chernik.
GLAC takes home swim meetThe Greater Latrobe Aqua Club won a recent home league meet against Belle Vernon Swim Club. First-place finishers include:
BOYS
15-18: Charlie Cratty (100 back)
13-14: Charlie Thomson (50 free, 100 back, 100 breast), Patrick Cratty (100 free, 100 butterfly, 200 individual medley)
11-12: Jordan Nelson (100 free)
8-under: Noah Bish (25 free, 25 back), Andrew Frederick (25 butterfly, 50 free, 100 individual medley)
GIRLS
15-18: McKayla Golden (100 free)
13-14: Lauren Bell (50 free, 100 butterfly, 100 back), Hannah Carasia (200 individual medley)
11-12: Maggie Maiers (50 breast, 100 individual medley, 100 free), Kenley Lynn (50 back)
9-10: Morgan Maiers (50 free, 50 butterfly, 50 breast), Alexis White (100 individual medley), Karter Kubistek (100 free), Beth Cratty (50 back)
8-under: Cathleen Cratty (25 breast, 50 free, 100 individual medley)
RELAYS
13-18: 200 free (L. Bell, P. Cratty, H. Carasia, Charlie Cratty)
11-12: 200 free (Avery Jones, K. Lynn. Kacy King, M. Maiers)
10-under: 100 medley (Jeremiah Hartland, A. Frederick, C. Cratty, N. Bish), 100 free (A. White, B. Cratty, K. Kubistek, M. Maiers)
Holes-in-one at GlengarryRaymond Humenycky and Shawn Lawrence both recorded holes-in-ones at Glengarry Golf Links on Friday.
Humenycky landed his ace on the 131-yard seventh hole using a seven iron. Paul Ashy and Van McGhee were witnesses.
Lawrence, of Latrobe, recorded his hole-in-one on the 183-yard fifth hole using a Ping six iron and a TP5 ball. Ed Behen, and Julie and Les Butler were witnesses.
Bowman tops George’s Pro ShopBowman Land Surveying defeated George’s Pro Shop, 4-1, during opening day of the Indiana County 40-older baseball league.
Bowman scored a run in the top of the third inning on Joe Mauro’s base hit, scoring Mark Matko, before George’s tied the game at 1 on a error in the bottom of the sixth.
Bowman took the lead for good with three runs in the seventh, with the highlight a two-run double by Keith Mohney.
Scott Bowman pitched a pair of shutout innings, while Gary Takitch pitched the final five innings. Takitch, Mark Matko, Joe Mauro each had two hits to lead Bowman’s offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.