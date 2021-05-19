LV’s Bojtos, Pitt-Greensburg softball players honored
Former Ligonier Valley standout Taylor Bojtos was one of four from the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg named to the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference postseason team, which were announced on Tuesday.
Bojtos was named to the Third Team, while teammates Brittany Dunn, Corrin Parquette and Madison Hollis were also recognized.
Bojtos earned her first All-Conference pick after an impressive freshman season, where she posted a .370 batting average, with four doubles, eight RBI and a team-best 24 runs.
She posted an on-base percentage of .400 and displayed her speed on the base paths with 10 stolen bases in 11 attempts. The freshman outfielder recorded eight games with two or more hits and ended the season on a 15-game hitting and reached base streak. Against conference opponents, she batted .408 with a team-high 20 hits and 13 runs.
DAMS track finishes strongThe Derry Area middle school track and field teams swept East Allegheny and Yough handily during a recent dual meet.
The Little Trojans remained undefeated with wins against East Allegheny, 88-27, and Yough, 87-27. The girls ended their season with statement wins against East Allegheny, 94-12, and Yough, 96-15. Derry Area’s Sophia Mazzoni set a middle school record with her shot put mark. Mazzoni also captured the discus.
Damauri Robinson set his fastest 100 and 200 times of the season, winning in both events. Other first-place finishers include: Logan Corbett (1600), David Kerin (800, triple jump), Gabe Gess (400, long jump), Tim Miller (100 hurdles), Jacob Hauser (pole vault), Noah Berkhimer (shot put) and Brady Aliff in discus.
Julia Omlor topped the 100 and 200, while Jane Huss won the 400 and 1600. Mikah Horwat captured the 800, with Kayla Ferry winning the 100 hurdles.
Regan Repak took first-place in high jump and triple jump, while Alayna Willams won the long jump.
GL junior high track sweepsThe Greater Latrobe junior high track and field teams earned a pair of wins against Franklin Regional during a recent meet.
The girls defeated Franklin Regional, 73-50, while the boys scored a big 85-38 victory.
Brylee Bodnar led the way by winning three events, including the 100 hurdles, high jump and triple jump. Mia Klasnic followed with first-place finishes in the 100 and long jump.
Ava Yurko prevailed in the 400; Emerson Skatell won the 1600, and Robin Reilly took the 800.
Maria Thunberg, Kyleigh Krisfalusi, Marie Patterson and Skatell teamed to win the 3200 relay. Reilly, Klasnic, Jaycee Bodnar and Brylee Bodnar together captured the 400 relay. And Yurko, Krisfalusi, Patterson and Skatell took the 1600 relay.
Leading the Little Wildcats, Liam Wilson topped the 800 and 1600.
Also picking up first place finishes for the boys: Austin Laidacker (200), Adam Piper (400), Tim Myers (high jump), Jacob Limani (tirple jump) and Reece DiCasolo in shot put.
Limani, Blaise Bukovac, Charlie Mohler, Wilson linked up to capture the 3200 relay. Laidacker, Ramone Williams, Alex Tatsch and Myers won the 400 relay. And Piper, Bukovac, Mohler and Wilson teamed to win the 1600 relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.