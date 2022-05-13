GOLF
Hole-in-one
Aaron Rellick got a hole in one at Glengarry Golf Links in Unity Township. The shot came on hole No. 15. Rellick used a 9-iron and the shot was witnessed by Steve Buday, Butch Delaney and Greg Still.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Hempfield Area 3, Greater Latrobe 0
The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team completed their regular season Thursday against the Class AAA, Section 3 champs, the Hempfield Area Spartans.
Hempfield Area bested the Wildcats but the scores of 18 – 25, 11 – 25 and 17 – 25 but there were some bright spots on the night.
Sophomore Sam Kiesel paced the Wildcats on offense and defense chalking up seven kills and nine digs, adding a service ace.
Enzo Rodi accounted for six kills, Tyler Nelson posted four kills and an ace, while leading the team in blocks with five. The remainder of Greater Latrobe offense was turned in by Brennan Ward’s three kills and Rocco Marino’s one.
Ward and Marino also recorded a block apiece.
Following Kiesel’s team-leading nine digs, Ward and Nelson each notched five digs, Eric Bisignani collected four digs Rodi and Ruben RojasRodi posted three digs apiece.
Latrobe’s JV’s suffered the same outcome as the varsity, dropping their match to the Spartans 12 – 25 and 15 – 25. Luke Fiore topped the stats on offense with three kills, with the trio of Sam Kiesel, Tyler Mondock and Eric Bisignani all posting two kills apiece. Owen Ward and Brady Kring added a kill each. Bisignani posted eight assists for the JV match.
Defensively it was Kiesel again setting the bar with his six digs, Bisignani grabbed five digs.
Next, the Wildcats get ready for the WPIAL playoffs.
