Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Rockies 10, Red Sox 2. Leading hitters – Kalvin Clayton (triple), Luke Bulebosh, Donovan Carroll, Dean Giglio, Austin Slezak, Joe Bearer (two singles), Tommy Snyder, Nico Dominick (single), Rockies; Joseph Razza (double, single), Evan Springob, Aiden Upole (single), Red Sox; WP – Snyder (SO-7, W-4), Carroll (SO-0, W-0), LP – Upole (SO-2, W-2), Razza (SO-5, W-1); Rockies 9-4, Red Sox 6-7.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedwy
Saturday, July 18
LATE MODEL – Garret Paugh, John Mollick, Joe Martin, Jeremy Wonderling, Michael Duritsky, Tim Shaffer, Steve Dixon, Josh Ferry, John Walters, Ben Policz.
LATE MODEL – Tony White, Jamie Wrightsman, D.J. Nakutis, Brian Goebel, Josh Stoica, Dave Goebel, Kassidy Kamicker, Josh Boring, Denny Nakutis.
LATE MODEL – Logan Zarin, Steve Dixon, Cory Sines, John Waters, Jamie Wrightsman, Dave Goebel, D.J. Nakutis, Josh Stoica, Denny Nakutis.
LATE MODEL – Tim Shaffer, Zachary Kane, Tony White, Brian Goebel, Kassidy Kamicker, Brandon Lott, John Boring, Eric Hamilton, David Parker, John Oaks.
LATE MODEL – John Mollick, David Pangrazio, Garret Paugh, Daryl Charlier, Michael Duritsky, Ben Policz, Josh Ferry.
MODIFIED – Chas Wolbert, Tony Tatgenhorst, Kyle Martel, Brandon Ritchey, Chelsie Kriegisch, Kole Holden, Ayden Cipriano, Jessica Kriegisch.
PRO STOCK – Nick Kocuba, Joe Anthony, Jim Nicely, Dave McManus, Ryan Moyer, Eric Piotrowski, A.J. Poljak, Chase Lambert, Jamie L. Maxwell.
YOUNG GUNS – Noah Bubeck, Cameron Lambert, Cameron Hollister
