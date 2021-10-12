O-T championship game setThe Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers 40-and-older baseball championship game will be played, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26 at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The title game will pit Dino’s Sports Lounge against Heat Siphon.
JV Wildcats fall to ConnellsvilleConnellsville Area picked up a 21-14 victory against the Greater Latrobe junior varsity football team.
Riley Smith had a one-yard run for a score and he also tossed a 67-yard touchdown pass to Jack Drnjevich, as Greater Latrobe fell to 1-1 in the section and 5-2 overall. Smith also had a two-point conversion pass to Tyler Bauer.
Defensively, Cody Krall picked off a pass, while Ja’Tawn Williams recovered a fumble.
DAMF teams host GSThe Derry Area Midget Football teams hosted Greensburg Salem during the weekend.
The Pack earned a 48-0 victory, while the Lobos also won by shutout, 31-0. The Pups suffered a 12-8 defeat. DAMF is headed to the playoffs, as the Pack and Lobos have first-week byes.
Logan Irvin scored three touchdowns for the Pack, while Dylan Bateman, Brycen Johnston and Rocco DeCario also reached the end zone. Will McNeal also had a kickoff return for a touchdown for the Pack, which ended its season at 5-3 overall. McNeal had three extra points, Bateman picked up two and Aiden Small added one. Bateman had a kickoff recovery, DeCario recovered a fumble and Evan Monnich added two quarterback sacks.
Wade Huss, Joey Richards, Slade Horwat and Caleb Johnston all scored touchdowns for the Lobos. Jaxson Gibson also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown, as the Lobos ended the season a perfect 8-0 and finished as the Class AA Eastern Conference Division II champions. Hayden Horwat had an extra point, Jackson Baum posted a quarterback sack and Alexavier Short recovered a fumble.
Corbin Horner scored a touchdown for the Pups and Adam Brewer added two extra points. Bentley DeMase posted two sacks, while Brewer, Horner and Colt Lukon ripped off nice runs. Hunter Simms recovered two fumbles and had a sack for the Pups, who finished the season with a 2-6 record.
