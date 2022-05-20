BOYS VOLLEYBALL
North Catholic 3, Derry Area 1
Derry Area boys volleyball was bumped out of the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 2AA volleyball playoff Thursday by North Catholic, 3-1.
The Trojans dropped the first two sets (20-25, 20-25), before rallying 25-21 to take the third set. North Catholic ended the rally taking the fourth set, 12-25.
Nick Allison led Derry Area with 13 kills, while teammate Noah Berkhimer added nine kills. Also for Derry Area, Elijah Wigand had 10 digs, while Matt Rhoades had 31 assists.
HOLES-IN-ONE
Matt Burkardt of Latrobe hit a hole-in-one at Ligonier Country Club’s hole No. 4 on May 15. The hole is a par three and 158 yard. Burkardt used a 9-iron and the shot was witnessed by Tom Zoppetti and Rick McLeary.
Carolyn Morfort hit a hole-in-one at Ligonier Country Club. She used a 4-hybrid for the shot on the No. 7 hole which is 126 yards.
LATROBE LITTLE LEAGUE
Red Sox 12, Cardinals 3
The Red Sox rolled to a 12-3 win over the Cardinals Wednesday in Latrobe Little League play. Kalvin Clayton had a pair of triples to the lead the Red Sox’s batting. Vinny Razza and Drew Blossey also hit a triple apiece.
Kam Sutton earned the win, striking out eight and walking three.
Tigers 12, Rockies 1
Behind doubles by Brady Metarko and Zach Skoloda, the Tigers trounced the Rockies 12-1. The Tigers had a four-run third inning and a six-run fourth inning to bolster its win.
Gage Evanichko earned the win for the Tigers. He struck out six and walked four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.