JV ‘Cats edge Norwin in footballThe Greater Latrobe junior varsity football team edged out Norwin, 21-20, on Saturday.
Alex Tatsch scored a pair of touchdowns, from 9 and 5-yards out for Greater Latrobe (1-1), while Tyler Bauer caught a 26-yard score from John Wetzel. Riley Smith had a two-point conversion and Ja’Tawn Williams kicked the game-winning extra point with 3:03 to play in the fourth quarter.
Smith and Wetzel also came away with interceptions for the Greater Latrobe defense.
DAMF football vs. RinggoldThe Derry Midget Football teams faced Ringgold on Saturday.
The Lobos scored a 20-0 shutout, while the Wolfpack fell, 25-12, and the Wolfpups lost, 33-6.
Logan Irvin and Will McNeal each led the Wolfpack with a touchdown.
Dane Marts scored two touchdowns for the Lobos, while Cael Brown also reached the end zone. Finn Fridley had two PATs and Marts added an interception defensively.
Colt Lukon scored a touchdown for the Wolfpups.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 4
LATE MODEL – Daryl Charlier, Zach Morrow, Cole Petrelle, Mike Reft, Nico Dabecca, Justin Lamb, Bryan Hoffman, Andy Spooner, Kassidy Kamicker, Bill Kessler.
LATE MODEL – Zach Morrow, Daryl Charlier, Michael Duritsky, Cole Petrelle, Mike Reft, Jake Gunn.
MODIFIED – Chas Wolbert, J.C. Boyer, Justin Shea, Jordan Ehrenberg, Chelsea Kreigisch, Jacob Rutana, Cole Edwards, Doug Rutana, Jacob Jordan.
HOBBY STOCK – Stephen Shelpman, Adam Ferree, Jonathan Koteles, Robert Betz, Ben Anton, Frank Magill, Tom Anton, Mike Tropeck, John Gill, Matt Benard.
PRO STOCK – Nick Kocuba, Brian Huchko, Bill Robertson, Jackson Billyk, Jacob Billyk, Jacob Billyk Jr., Tanya Charlier, Noah Brunell.
FOUR CYLINDER – Hemi Kineston, Derek Quigley, Bob Quaigg, Eric Reynolds, Lucas Weaver, Craig Rudolph.
YOUNG GUNS – Logan Koteles, Emmie Laboon, Cameron Hollister, Sadie Snatchko, Gavin Kokolis.
Dog Hollow Speedway
Friday, Sept. 3
SUPER LATE MODEL – Dan Angelicchio, Chad McClellan, Dave Blazavich, John Wayne Weaver, Del Rougeux, Bryan Benton, Michael Lake, Brent Bingaman, Joe Petyak, Clinton Hersh.
LATE MODEL – Michael Duritsky, Tom Snyder, Joe Moyer, Mike Laughard, Colin Casale, Tim Snare, Kyle Smith, Jr., RJ Dallape, Jamey Swank, Rudy Bassaro.
STOCK CARS – Andrew Wallace, Brad Benton, Jake Foradori, Mike Benton, Tim Laughard, Bob Torquato, Jeremy Zufall, Mike Ball, Anthony Fama, Dennis Collins.
FOUR CYLINDERS – Ricky Weaver, Jr., Cody Young, Adam Pletcher, Cody Baughman, Noah Swank, Bill Eckenrode, Michael Sinclair, Todd Davis, Dustin Gibbons, Cruz Daughenbaugh.
