DA athletes place in TSTCA meet
Four Derry Area athletes — Connor Quinlisk, Tara Perry, Leah Perry and Serena Slusarcyk — competed at the recent Tri-State Coaches Association Indoor Track and Field Championships at Edinboro University.
Quinlisk finished 19th in the 60, running a :07.57. He also captured 18th in the long jump with an 18-1.
Tara Perry claimed ninth in the 60 hurdles, running a personal best of :9.98. She took third in the high jump (4-11) and 10th in the triple jump (32 3/4).
Leah Perry placed 19th in the long jump with a 15-0 and captured 18th in the high jump at 4-7.
Slusarcyk ran a personal best in the 60 (:08.06) to take ninth-place overall.
GL JV hockey defeats Highlands
Jack Beddick led the Greater Latrobe junior varsity hockey team to a 4-1 victory against visiting Highlands during a game Monoday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Beddick scored two goals to lead the JV IceCats (4-8-4) in their regular-season finale. Allen Rider and J.D. Robinson also scored, as Greater Latrobe led, 4-0, at one point in the game. Peyton Myers picked up two assists and Rider had another.
Evan Jarvis made five saves in goal, as GL held a 35-6 advantage in shots.
Greater Latrobe will compete in a playoff tournament in March.
Sports reporting guidelines
Coaches, athletic department personnel, scorekeepers and student managers who turn in high school, college and recreation events to the Bulletin are reminded that results must be submitted no later than 5:30 a.m. the next day (except Friday events by 9:30 p.m. that night, while Saturday and Sunday events must be turned in before 5:30 a.m. Monday).
Persons are asked to turn in reports the day of the event by e-mail (lb.sports@verizon.net), fax (724-537-0489) or the deposit slot next to the front door of the Bulletin office at 1211 Ligonier St. (across from Holy Family Church).
Writeups submitted after the 5:30 a.m. deadline may not appear in that day’s edition of the Bulletin.
Those turning in game and event reports should include records of both teams and first names of the top performers in order for the writeup to be more complete. Incomplete or illegible reports will not be printed.
Results cannot be accepted by phone.
Meeting notices should also be either mailed to the Bulletin (P.O. Box 111, Latrobe PA, 15650-0111), dropped in the deposit slot or faxed. All items should include a name and phone number of the person turning in the information in case of questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.