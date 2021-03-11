L-DA Teener League set to openThe Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League is scheduled to open on April 10 at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The league plans to honor Ed Schmitt for his 25 years of service to the league at some point in a celebration during the season.
A draft also took place this past weekend for the 10 teams. Results include:
VFW: Gaige Bartholomew, Alex Beltz, Chris Heese, Mason Hrubes, Jeremy Lazarchak, Branden Nelson, Everett Redinger, Noah Smith.
Derry Ukes: Camron Forbes, Elloitt Kintz, Jaxson Repko, Anthony Sacco, Elijah Toth
Frontier Club: Trent Barnhart, Jeffrey David, Karter Fulton, Jacob Hannah, Wyatt Neiderhiser, Owen Waleski
Nakles: Tyler Chelsa, Dominic Durigon, Steve Janke, Brady McIlnay, Caden Marsh, Ramone Williams.
Heat Siphon: Noah Dixon, Preston Donovan, Ryan Karaschak, Levi Moser, Tanner Zulisky
St. Joe’s Club: Mason Beeman, Joey Bonomo, Sam Hochard, Chad Jones, Kaleb Ridilla.
St. Anthony: Cason Long, Peyton Peipock, Cole Silk, Liam Smith, Zachary Theys, Donovan Trimble, Aiden Upole.
Cooperstown Vets: Brennan Borbonus, Hank Fligger, Braden Garia, Nick Jacobsky, Liam McMahen, Reed Razza, Colton Sanders, Owen Teslevich.
Bardine’s: Cash Achhammer, Luke Bulebosh, Owen Burket, Russell Fry, Joey Razza, Leiland Wiedeberg.
F.O. Eagles: Dawson Chamberlain, Parker Hollick, Peyton Legg, Justin Papuga, Tyler Smith.
DAMS falls to GL in volleyballGreater Latrobe scored a pair of sweeps against Derry Area in a middle school volleyball match.
Eighth-grade scores were 25-18 and 25-23, while the Greater Latrobe seventh-grade team won 25-19 and 26-24.
Regan Repak and Gabbi Sisak recorded three aces each for the Derry Area eighth-grade team. Sisak also had three kills, as did Alayna Williams.
Cassidy Dunlap tallied five aces for the Derry Area seventh-grade team, while Frankie DePalma followed with four. Julia Mucci had three aces, while DePalma and Rissa Loucks posted one each.
