West Point falls in state tourneyThe West Point Little League 12U All-Stars fell in the Pennsylvania State Little League championship during the weekend.
West Point lost in Saturday’s opening round, 15-0, against Valley West, the Section 6 champion. West Point was eliminated from the tournament with a 10-0 setback against DuBois, the Section 1 champions.
West Point advanced to the state tournament with a 2-1 victory against Connellsville during the Section 2 championship last week at Leechburg. West Point’s Don Thomas was also given the Exemplary Service Award for his contributions to Little League District 26.
Auto RacingDog Hollow Speedway
Friday, July 23
MODIFIEDS — Mike Altobelli, Jr., Dan Davies, Ty Rhoades, Jonathan Taylor, David Stremme, Tyler Fulton.
LATE MODELS — Greg Moore, Devin Weyandt, Clinton Hersh, Shawn Shoemaker, Paul Ivory, Jakob Piper, JR Toner, Robbie Black, Rick Strong, Bernie Whiteford, Jr.
FOUR CYLINDERS — Cody Young, Mike Phillipson, Jeff Huber, Joe Huber, Rob Williams, Justin Williams, Brandon Hoffner, AJ Hoffner, Noah Swank, Michael Sinclair.
STOCK CARS — Jeremy Zufall, Bob Torquato.
MODIFIEDS — Cody Schultz, Steve Longo, Thomas Warburton, Jeff Manners, Paul St. John, Dave Phillips, Bill Romesburg.
