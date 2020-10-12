JV ‘Cats blank Connellsville AreaThe defense led the way again, as the Greater Latrobe junior varsity football team blanked Connellsville Area, 20-0, on Saturday.
The Greater Latrobe defense rolled to its second consecutive shutout and improved to 3-2 overall.
Owen Ortiz scored a 63-yard touchdown from Reilly Smith and Connor Lakin found the end zone from 23 yards away on a run. Ben Stratton caught a 19-yard touchdown from Smith and Zach Geiger added a two-point run.
DAMS soccer falls to YoughDerry Area’s middle school soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision against Yough.
Gabe Gess scored the lone goal for Derry Area. Amelia Sobota played all 60 minutes in goal for the Little Trojans.
Hole-in-one at LCCDr. Jim Bryan, of Latrobe, had a hole-in-one at Latrobe Country Club on Wednesday. Bryan landed his ace on hole No. 2 with a gap wedge from 127 yards away. Witnesses were Brian and Chris Miller.
Auto Racing
Pittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, Oct. 10
SPRINT — Brandon Matus, Darin Gallagher, George Hobaugh, Sye Lynch, Carl Bowser, Jack Sodeman, Jr., Ken Rossey, Russ Sanscsti, Rick Holly, Brent Matus.
SPRINT — Zach Morrow, Brad Blackshear, Nolan Groves, Gale Ruth Jr., Steve Pedley, Andy Fell, Rick Regalski, Brian Hartzell, Brandon Shugart, Bryan Cressley.
MODIFIED — Chas Wolbert, Garrett Krummert, Kole Holden, Preston Cope, Tony Tatgethorst, Jeremey Weaver, Chelsie Kriegisch, Jacob Jordan, Dave Price.
LATE MODEL — Logan Zarin, Cole Petrelle, Dan Lepro, Colby Beighey, Bill Kressler, Eric Hamilton Jr., Kassidy Kamicker, Christian Schneider, Philip Bubeck.
PRO STOCK — Mike Harris, Todd Weldon, Ryan Moyer, AJ Poljak, Tanya Charlier, Jim Fosnaught.
HOBBY STOCK — Cody Koteles, Adam Ferree, Danny Rich, Frank Magill, John Cain, Tony Magill, Karlee Kovacs, Brian Hutchko, Terry Kerr, Paul Barva, Richard Ours, Robert Betz.
FOUR CYLINDER — Bill Tennant, Kyle Janas, Noah Bubeck, Dan Hunkele, Rob Siegel.
YOUNG GUNS — Cameron Lambert, Matthew Chips, Amanda Magill, Cameron Hollister.
