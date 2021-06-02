Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Yankees 2, Rockies 1. Leading hitters — Sonny Simon (triple), Colin West (double), Cam Ferri, Josh Short, Max Dlugos, Austin Campbell (single), Yankees; Tommy Snyder (single), Rockies; WP — Short (SO-8, W-1), LP — Austin Slezak (SO-9, W-0); Yankees 3-1, Rockies 0-4.
Pirates 10, Rockies 5. Leading hitters — Ben Hantz (double, single), Fletcher Wnek (two singles), Vinny Calabrace, Charlie Heese, Jaxon Makrevski, Landon Miney (single), Pirates; Austin Slezak (double), Nico Dominick, Joe Bearer, Nolan Dominick, Bryson Gessler (single), Rockies; WP — Calabrace (SO-8, W-2), Max Kurek (SO-3, W-0), LP — Tommy Snyder (SO-7, W-6), Austin Slezak (SO-2, W-1), Mason Perla (SO-2, W-3); Pirates 1-1.
