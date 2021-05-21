Latrobe Legion postpones gamesLatrobe Legion was scheduled to meet Derry on Thursday, but that game was postponed because of the WPIAL baseball playoffs currently taking place.
Latrobe had a doubleheader postponed against Kiski Valley last Sunday, and two other games moved against West Hempfield and Hempfield East, scheduled for Saturday and Tuesday.
Latrobe is scheduled to visit Young Township on Wednesday and host Yough the following day.
LLL to open seasonLatrobe Little League will open the season on Sunday with two games.
Before the game, there will be a moment of silence in memory of three volunteers from Latrobe Little League who are missed. Don Huffman, 86, a longtime umpire and lover of little league baseball; Chuck Trumbetta, 57, who held the position of fundraiser and volunteered for 22 years, and Jack Munchinski, 69, coached for 30 years and managed the 1998 state championship team.
The major division season (10-12 year olds), will run from May 23 to July 22. Playoffs start July 27 to July 31. There are six teams in the majors and they will play 20 games. The minors (9-11 year olds) and coach pitch (7 to 8 year olds), seasons start June 12 through July 31. Both divisions will have four teams.
This season, the concession stand will be open, players will use the dugouts and parents will be allowed back into the stands, as the league seeks a return to normalcy. League officials delayed the season by a month in January because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.