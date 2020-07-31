Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pool Play Playoffs
Rockies 12, Phillies 4. Leading hitters — Wyatt Niederhiser (two singles), Donovan Carroll, Dean Giglio, Nico Dominick (single), Rockies; Pickle Burket (double, single), Cash Achhammer, Sam Hochard (two singles), Lucas Kolenc, Ryan Bartholomew (single), Phillies; WP — Tommy Snyder (SO-3, W-0), Luke Bulebosh (SO-2, W-0), Austin Slezak (SO-1, W-2), LP — Burket (SO-2, W-4), Noah Dixon (SO-3, W-0), Achhammer (SO-0, W-2), Will Austraw (SO-2, W-3), Hochard (SO-3, W-3); Rockies 1-0, 12-4; Phillies 1-1, 12-5.
Pirates 14, Red Sox 3. Leading hitters — Chris Heese (triple, two singles), Russell Fry (double, two singles), Ramone Williams, Vinny Calabrace (double, single), Charlie Heese, Ben Hantz (single), Pirates; Braden Nelson, Davin Barger, Noah Skoloda, Mason Hrubes (singles), Red Sox; WP — Fry (SO-1, W-5), Williams (SO-4, W-2), Charlie Heese (SO-2, W-1), Chris Heese (SO-2, W-0), LP — Joseph Razza (SO-3, W-1), Aiden Upole (SO-0, W-1), Hrubes (SO-1, W-1); Pirates 2-0, 15-2; Red Sox 0-1, 6-10.
New book out for local authorGreensburg resident Scott Brown released a new book, sharing the story of a local man who refused to give up after catastrophe struck.
“A Noble Knight: Dan Priatko’s Story of Faith and Courage” is a story about Dan Priatko, an Army Ranger and West Point graduate, who was poised to leave for his first deployment when a tragic car accident changed everything. After spending more than a year in a coma, he had to re-learn basic tasks such as walking and talking. His story has inspired countless, including legendary Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau, who both wrote forewords for the book.
To order, send a check or money order for $23 (which includes taxes and shipping) to Scott Brown, 404 N. Main Street No. 2, Greensburg, Pa., 15601. Payment can also be made directly through Venmo @SCOTT-BROWN1771. Priatko will personally autograph your book, which is dedicated to his late mother, and a portion of book sale profits will establish a scholarship in Priatko’s name at Norwin Senior High School, his alma mater.
Brown, a Greensburg Salem graduate, covered the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2006-14. He also covered Penn State football.
