Bowman wins in ICLBowman Land Surveying defeated Arbor Pros, 14-5, during an Indiana County Over 40 League baseball game played on Sunday.
Bowman opened the game with six consecutive base hits and scored five runs in the first. Bowman followed with eight runs in the third to stretch it to an early 13-0 advantage.
Charles Waller, Don Kilgore, Terry Noble, Scott Bowman and Keith Mohney all had two hits to lead the Bowman’s offense. Steve Dimmick contributed two hits for Arbor Pros. Terry Noble picked up the mound victory in four innings.
Bowman’s stayed perfect at 2-0, while Arbor Pros fell to 0-2 overall.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Speedway
Saturday, Aug.7
LATE MODEL — Michael Norris, Kyle Hardy, Kyle Lukon, Daryl Charlier, Joe Martin, Michael Duritsky, Garret Paugh, Jeremy Wonderling, Matt Latta, Justin Kann.
LATE MODEL — Daryl Charlier, Michael Duritsky, Ben Policz, Mike Reft, Garret Paugh, Mike Norris, Kyle Lukon, Kyle Hardy.
LATE MODEL — Ryan Frazee, Tony White, Dave Gobel, Bud Watson, Bill Kessler, Bryan Hoffman, Chris Lander, Tommy Schirnhofer.
LATE MODEL — Philip Bubeck, Dan Lepro, Dusty Waters, Colby Beighey, Cole Petrelle, Kurt Stebbins, Kassidy Kamicker, Levi Spinnewber.
HOBBY STOCK — Stephen Shelpman, Cody Koteles, Matt Benard, Chloie Jones, Kayla McManus, Danny Rich, Cody Tokarski, Robert Betz, John Cain, Tony Magil.
Dog Hollow Speedway
Friday, Aug. 6
SPRINTS — Greg Dobrosky, Steve Kenawell, Jr., Jake Gomola, Kyle Colwell, Roger Irvine, Rob Felix, Tommy Jasen, Jim Morris, Devin Brenneman, Andy Cavanaugh.
SUPER LATE MODELS — Chad McClellan, Clinton Hersh, Dave Blazavich, Del Rougeux, Andrew Wylie, Josh Whetstone, Mike Steck, Dan Angelicchio, Joe Moyer, John Wayne Weaver.
LATE MODELS — Joe Martin, Michael Duritsky, Joe Moyer, Kyle Smith, Jr., Tim Snare, Mark Rend, Rob Coffaro, Rudy Bassaro.
FOUR CYLINDERS — Cody Young, Bill Hassenplug, Noah Swank, Tyler Laughard, Michael Sinclair, Ray Dallape, Dustin Gibbons, Bill Eckenrode, Brooks Kaufman, Adam Ellis.
RUSH STOCK — Jeremy Zufall, Tim Laughard, Bob Torquato.
