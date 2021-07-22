Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Yankees 6, Rockies 1. Leading hitters — Liam Pescatore-Kubecki (double), Cam Ferri (three singles), Josh Short (two singles), Max Dlugos, Colin West (single), Yankees; Joe Bearer, Nolan Dominick (single), Rockies; WP — Short (SO-13, W-1), LP — Bryson Gessler (SO-5, W-1), Austin Slezak (SO-4, W-0), Tommy Snyder (SO-4, W-2); Yankees 7-13, Rockies 9-11.
HA softball coach Kalp retiresLegendary Hempfield Area girls’ softball coach Bob Kalp is stepping down.
Kalp spent 25 years as head coach of the Lady Spartans where he won seven WPIAL titles and four PIAA state championships. The 76-year-old Kalp ended with a 431-111-1 record.
Kalp’s Lady Spartans battled with Greater Latrobe for most of the last decade, as the two local teams were rivals in the section and the classification. Hempfield Area defeated Greater Latrobe, 13-2, during the WPIAL Class 6A championship in 2017. The Lady Spartans scored a second consecutive district title-win against the Lady Wildcats, 2-1, in 10 innings during the 2018 championship game, en route to five straight WPIAL and three consecutive state titles.
GL participates in hoops tourneyThe Greater Latrobe boys basketball team will participate in the first-ever Tre Cunningham Memorial Basketball Tournament, which is set to take place Friday and Saturday at Jeannette.
Cunningham, a former three-sport standout at Jeannette, was killed in 2020 in a motorcycle accident. Proceeds from the tournament will go towards a scholarship in the name of Cunningham.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to play Jeannette, 6 p.m. Friday. Monessen, Penn-Trafford, Winchester Thurston, Deer Lakes, Greensburg Central Catholic and Yough will also participate in the tournament.
