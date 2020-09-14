Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 13
HOBBY STOCKS – Frank Magill, Stephen Shelpman, Robert Betz, Cody Koteles, Ben Anton, Karlee Kovacs, John Cain, Tom Anton, Ed Shelpman, Mike Tropeck
MODIFIED – Les Myers, Hank Coles, Steve Longo, Bobby Coles, Bill Romesburg, Jeff Manners
LATE MODEL – Logan Zarin, Ben Policz, Bill Kessler, Mike Duritsky, Dan Lepro, Tommy Schirnhofer, Nico Dabecco, Justin Lamb, Jake Gunn, Tony White
HOBBY STOCKS – Tyler Fox, Adam Feree, Cody Koteles, Stephen Shelpman, Robert Betz, Dave McManus, Ben Anton, John Cain, Karlee Kovacs, Mike Tropeck
FOUR CYLINDER – Bill Tennant, April Tennant, Susie Rudolph, Eric Reynolds, Derek Quigley, Jason Romine, Craig Rudolph, Philip Bubeck, Kyle Janas
YOUNG GUNS – Noah Bubeck, John Hollister, Dylan Clipp
DA girls tennis match postponedThe Derry Area girls tennis team has a change in its schedule for the current week.
The Lady Trojans’ exhibition scheduled at South Park was postponed. Derry Area was slated to visit South Park, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in an exhibition.
Hole-in-one at GlengarryJoshua Kovalcik tallied a hole-in-one at Glengarry Golf Links recently.
Kovalcik, 25, picked up his ace on Friday. The Greensburg native posted his hole-in-one on the 156-yard hole No. 13 using a Taylormade seven iron and a Wilson ball.
Bob Kovalcik was a witness.
