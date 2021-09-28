JV Wildcats blank HA in footballThe Greater Latrobe junior varsity football team blanked Hempfield Area, 14-0, on Saturday.
Riley Smith figured in on both Greater Latrobe (3-1) touchdowns. Smith tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jack Drnjevich and threw an 18-yard pass to running back Alex Tatsch. He also threw a two-point conversion to running back Brady Prohovic.
Free safeties Riley Smith and Vince Gaskey both came up with interceptions, while defensive end Jacob Hixson blocked a punt.
Little Wildcats snap losing streakGreater Latrobe’s junior high boys’ soccer team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-0 road victory against Indiana Area on Monday.
The Little Wildcats’ defense, led by Mitchell Horner in goal, kept Indiana Area off the board. Center backs Nolan Thomas and Brock Polinsky also secured the middle of the field.
Greater Latrobe found success with crosses and corner kicks. Preston Miller set up Owen Teslevich for the first goal of the game. In the second half, Cam Mikulsky placed a through ball to Jacob Stephenson, who finished with a solid strike to set the final and give Greater Latrobe its fifth win of the season.
Greater Latrobe is back in action on Wednesday at Hempfield Area.
Little Lady ‘Cats tie IAGreater Latrobe’s junior high girls’ soccer team tied Indiana Area, 3-3, during a home game played on Monday.
Alexa Yurko opened the scoring for the Little Lady Wildcats, who took a 1-0 halftime lead. Indiana Area tied the game in the second half, but Emerson Shine put Greater Latrobe back in front.
Indiana Area forced another tie, 2-2, before Annalyse Bauer allowed Greater Latrobe to regain the lead. Indiana Area set the final, scoring the last goal with a minute remaining.
Greater Latrobe (3-2-3) plays its final home game, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday under the lights at Rossi Field. The team will close its season the following day at Gateway.
DAMF faces Laurel HighlandsThe Derry Area Midget Football (DAMF) teams faced Laurel Highlands during the weekend.
The Pack earned a 26-0 shutout, while the Lobos picked up a 32-18 win. The Pups also scored a 12-6 victory.
Dylan Bateman scored two touchdowns, as the Pack improved to 3-1 overall. Logan Irvin and Will McNeal also reached the end zone and had extra points. Bateman recovered a kickoff and Travis Tucholski a fumble.
Wade Huss and Hines Kromel both scored two touchdowns for the Lobos, while Cael Brown also scored. Hayden Horwat and Huss added PATs, while Joey Richards recovered a fumble for the Lobos, who stayed perfect at 4-0 this season.
Colt Lukon scored the two touchdowns for the Pups, who improved to 2-2 overall. Lukon and Hunter Simms both recovered fumbles, Bentley DeMase had a sack, while Corbin Horner and Adam Brewer contributed with several big runs.
There are two games remaining in the regular season.
Fenton helps SFU to winFormer Greater Latrobe standout Emma Fenton helped the St. Francis women’s volleyball team to wins against St. Francis Brooklyn and Long Island University.
Against St. Francis Brooklyn, Fenton finished with 12 assists, one ace and seven digs, defensively.
The next night, against Long Island University, Fenton had 11 assists, two aces and five digs. The back-to-back aces were critical to the St. Francis victory, as they helped win the second set.
