Freshmen Wildcats topple GatewayThe Greater Latrobe freshman boys’ basketball team defeated Gateway by a 45-24 margin.
Riley Smith led the charge with 14 points, while John Wetzel followed with eight points. Ben Stratton followed with seven points, while Jack Drnjevich pulled down eight rebounds.
Greater Latrobe jumped out to a 16-0 lead through the first quarter and held a 29-12 halftime advantage.
Area schedule changesThere were several area schedule changes involving the Greater Latrobe swimming and diving team and the Derry Area girls’ basketball team.
Greater Latrobe will travel to Kiski Area for a swimming and diving meet, 4 p.m. Thursday. The meet was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Greater Latrobe before the venue switch.
The Derry Area girls’ basketball team will host Valley, 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Trojans were originally scheduled to face Valley for a 7:15 p.m. start. The junior varsity game was canceled.
