Area football teams in actionLigonier Valley looks to stay perfect, Greater Latrobe is opening conference play and Derry Area is back on the gridiron.
All three local football teams will be in action and all are on the road, 7 p.m. tonight.
Ligonier Valley seeks to go a perfect 6-0 when the Rams visit Steel Valley during its WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference opener. Greater Latrobe is playing its WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference opener at Gateway, while Derry Area travels to Southmoreland for a non-conference showdown.
Ligonier Valley is a perfect 5-0 overall, but the Rams have several key injuries heading into their conference opener. They have outscored the opposition 196-46 in five non-conference games, including a 150-18 margin the last three weeks. Steel Valley is a perfect 4-0 overall. The Ironmen have also outscored the opposition 122-31 in four games, including a win against perennial power Clairton and a pair of victories against East Allegheny and Keystone Oaks, two Class 3A schools.
Greater Latrobe is 2-3 overall in five non-conference games. The Wildcats routed Derry Area and Mount Pleasant Area, they suffered a pair of heartbreaking defeats versus Norwin and Kiski Area, and Greater Latrobe lost a lopsided one last week, 35-7, against South Fayette. Gateway is 3-2 with its only losses against Thomas Jefferson and Pine-Richland, a pair of perennial powers.
Derry Area’s conference game against Freeport Area was canceled last week because of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. The Trojans have been outscored 243-29 in four games this season. Derry Area fell 49-0 against Deer Lakes in its most recent game on Sept. 17, as the 49 points allowed represented a season low.
Old-Timers playoff schedule setThe weekend playoff schedule is set for the Latrobe-Derry 40-older Old-Timers League.
Pit Stop is scheduled to play Heat Siphon, 1 p.m. Saturday, while Shop ‘n Save meets Cutters later in the day at 4 p.m. Domination Nuts faces Dino’s Sports Lounge 2 p.m. Sunday, while Watt’s Trucking faces Toyota of Greensburg at 5 p.m.
The league semifinals are scheduled to take place 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, while the Latrobe-Derry 40-older Old-Timers League championship game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Shop ‘n Save beat Billy’s Silkscreen on Tuesday, while Pit Stop topped C&M Coat Sealing the following day. Domination defeated Palko’s Auto Repair and Watt’s Trucking beat Pinnacle Auto Sales, both on Thursday to set up the weekend matchups.
DAMS soccer fallsThe Derry Area Middle School soccer team suffered a pair of recent 6-0 defeats.
The Little Trojans lost 6-0 on Wednesday against Southmoreland, and they suffered another 6-0 defeat on Thursday versus Greensburg Salem.
