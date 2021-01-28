Area schedule changeThe Derry Area girls basketball team had a schedule change for tonight’s game.
The Lady Trojans will host Knoch, 6:30 p.m. tonight at Derry Area. The game was originally scheduled for a 7:15 p.m. start before it was moved.
Additionally, the Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team is scheduled to meet Kiski Area in an exhibition game this weekend. The Lady Wildcats will host Kiski Area, 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater Latrobe.
PAC announces swimming scheduleThe Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) announced its men’s and women’s swimming and diving schedules for the 2021 regular-season.
The first dual meets are scheduled for Friday and will run through Tuesday, Feb. 23. The PAC Championships are scheduled for Monday-Friday, March 1-5 at Grove City.
