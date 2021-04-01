‘Cats lax falls to SSAThe Greater Latrobe boys’ lacrosse team suffered a 20-4 setback against host Shady Side Academy on Wednesday.
Wildcat goal scorers included Louis Garbeglio, Patrick Knesh, Kaden Fike and Ben Currie. Mason Rohrer and Currie each recorded an assist.
Greater Latrobe’s J.T. Kaecher posted a 13-save performance in net. The Wildcats won 21 faceoffs to SSA’s seven.
The Wildcats (1-2) host Hempfield Area, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at Rossi Field.
Area schedule changesThe Derry Area girls track and field team will participate in the Lady Wildcat/Lady Spartan Invitational, 9 a.m. April 16 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. In addition, the Lady Trojans are scheduled to partake in the Butler Invitational, 12:15 p.m. April 24 at Butler Area High School.
The Greater Latrobe junior varsity softball team is slated to host Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m. April 8. That game was previously scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Derry Area junior varsity baseball team was slated to play Valley, 4 p.m. April 6, but that game has been postponed. The team instead has scheduled a game at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m. April 6.
