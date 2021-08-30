Trojans stay perfect in golfThe Derry Area boys golf team stayed perfect with a 198-299 victory against Southmoreland during a WPIAL Section 2-AA match at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
The Trojans shot their season-best for a second straight match, as they improved to 3-0 overall. Derry Area came up with a 208 during a win against Greensburg Central Catholic last week, and the Trojans topped Ligonier Valley in their section opener.
Antonio Hauser and Ashton Beighley shared low medalist honors, both with a 38. Hunter Jurica and Will Hugus were two strokes off the pace, each shooting a 40. Nick Thomas closed out the round with a 42.
Derry Area is back in action, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday against Yough at the Madison Club.
Bowman wins ICL baseball gameBowman Land Surveying edged out Ferguson Monuments, 4-3, during an Indiana County Over 40 League baseball game.
Ferguson scored all three of its runs in the first inning. Dan Vresilvic sparked the inning with a two-run base knock. Bowman’s came alive in the fifth inning, tying the game with three runs. Don Kilgore’s base hit scored two of the runs.
The winning run came in the sixth when Scott Bowman made it to first on a throwing error, then went to second and third on the same play. Mark Matko’s base hit scored Bowman. Matko went 3-for-3 and pitched one scoreless inning and Bowman picked up the mound victory, working the last two innings.
DAMF wins two gamesDerry Area Midget Football (DAMF) teams won two of three games against Yough.
The Wolfpack earned a 13-0 victory, while the Lobos picked up a 33-0 win against Yough. The Pups suffered a 21-8 defeat.
Will McNeal and Logan Irvin scored touchdowns for the Wolfpack. McNeal had an extra point, Rocco DeCario came up with an interception and Dylan Bateman recovered a fumble.
Cael Brown scored two touchdowns for the Lobos, while Wade Huss, Caleb Johnston and Steve Soltis also reached the end zone. Huss and Jackson Baum recorded extra points and Johnston had an interception, while Huss and Brown recovered fumbles.
Armoni Armstrong scored a touchdown for the Pups and Colt Lukon had an extra point. Bentley DeMase recovered a fumble.
Auto RacingPittsburgh’s Pa. Motor Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 28
LATE MODEL – Daryl Charlier, Ben Policz, Cole Petrelle, Mike Reft, Dan Lepro, Tony White, Philip Bubeck, Zach Gunn, Kassidy Kamicker, Bill Kessler.
HOBBY STOCK – Frank Magill, Stephen Shelpman, Matthew Benard, Danny Rich, Cody Koteles, Kayla McManus, Ben Anton, John Cain, Tony Magill, Tom Anton.
PRO STOCK – Brian Huchko, Daryl Charlier, Nick Kocuba, Zach Stehle, Chris Schneider, Todd Weldon, Tanya Charlier.
FOUR CYLINDERS – Bill Tennant, Eric Reynolds, Todd Weldon, Matt Knight, Hemi Kineston, Craig Rudolph.
YOUNG GUNS – Kiersten Chernik, Logan Koteles, Emmerson Laboon, Cameron Lambert, Sadie Snatchko, Gavin Kokolis, Travis Clark, Cameron Hollister.
