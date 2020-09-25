Skatell earns record for Little ‘Cats
Emerson Skatell of Greater Latrobe set a junior high cross-country course record during a home tri-meet with Norwin and Kiski Area.
Skatell placed first covering the 1.7-mile course in 11:07.03 to break the record set by Kiski Area’s Kierra Shreffler in 2014 by half a second.
The Lady Wildcats defeated Kiski, 23-33, but fell to Norwin, 20-41.
Greater Latrobe’s Kyleigh Krisfalusi placed 7th overall, with Sarah Guinther Abbie Kunkleman placing 17 and 18th. Avery Glessner and Maria Thunberg notched 21st and 22nd, and Liz Wilson crossed the line in 24th.
On the boys side, the Wildcats also defeated Kiski with a score of 15-50 but lost to Norwin, 17-46.
Liam Wilson led GL with a seventh-place finish. Steven Janke placed five spots back in 12th, while Jackson Hayburn, Jack Gaffney, Daniel Sweeney, Quinn Matro and Aidan Urbanik placed 18th to 22nd, respectively.
Greater Latrobe returns to action 4 p.m. Monday against Greensburg Central Caltholic.
Little Wildcats pick up winsThe Greater Latrobe junior high football team scored wins against Norwin and Shaler Area. The Little Wildcats edged out Norwin, 6-0, and Shaler Area, 34-14.
John Wetzel, Alex Tatsch, Jack Drnjevich and Owen Burket scored touchdowns. Wetzel and Chad Plows picked up interceptions.
The offensive line led the way against Shaler Area, guided by Anthony Scarton, Marco Scarton, Cody Krall, Christian Haskins and Declan Murphy. The defense is anchored by Tim Myers, Krall, both Scarton’s, Drnjevich, Wetzel, Tatsch and Andy Shultz. Kicker Jackson McMullen booted two extra points against Shaler Area.
Greater Latrobe will host Penn-Trafford Wednesday at Rossi Field.
DAMS boys soccer falls
McKeesport Area doubled up the Derry Area middle school boys soccer team, 4-2, recently.
John Kerin scored the first Derry Area goal, assisted by Gabe Gess. Gess netted the second Little Trojans’ goal, and Amelia Sobota played all 60 minutes in net, stopping more than 20 shots.
Little ‘Cats fall to PlumPlum defeated the Greater Latrobe girls junior high soccer team, 2-1, on Thursday.
Plum scored two quick goals to start, including one on a corner kick. Greater Latrobe answered on the final play of the first half, as Ava Yurko scored on a direct kick. Both teams couldn’t manage a goal in the second half.
Greater Latrobe is back in action Monday against Indiana Area.
Area schedule changeA Derry Area boys soccer match was rescheduled.
The Trojans will host Leechburg Area, 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10. The match was originally set to take place on Wednesday, but it was postponed.
Little ‘Cats lose vs. PlumThe Greater Latrobe boys’ soccer team fell, 4-2, against Plum on Thursday.
Brandon Reno and Cam Mikulsky each scored for Greater Latrobe, both off assists by Roman Agostoni. Reece DiCasolo recorded eight saves in net, while Mitch Horner tallied five.
The Little Wildcats found themselves in an unfamiliar situation six minutes into the contest when they trailed an opponent for the first time this season. Greater Latrobe had a rare defensive lapse and left a Mustang attacker unchecked in the box which led to Plum taking a 1-0 lead.
Plum held onto that lead for the next 15 minutes and pressured the Little Wildcats’ defense and goalkeeper, Reece DiCasolo, looking to extend its lead and take control of the game.
Brandon Reno pulled the Greater Latrobe even when he took a pass from Roman Agostoni into the box and beat Plum’s goalkeeper with a well-placed strike. The score was knotted, 1-1, at half.
Greater Latrobe came out more aggressive as the second half began, looking to control possession and swing the momentum in its favor.
That momentum swing came when Agostoni played a back-heel pass to Cam Mikulsky at the top of the box who scored to put the Little Wildcats ahead, 2-1. That lead, however, was short-lived as the Mustangs struck less than a minute later level the score at 2-2.
Plum scored the match’s final two goals while preventing another GL attack to seal a 4-2 victory.
Greater Latrobe will look to get back to its winning ways when they host Indiana, Monday 4 p.m. at Rotary Park.
