Area schedule changesThe Derry Area girls’ track and field team will not be participating in the Butler Area Invitational on Saturday, as previously scheduled.
Also, the Trojans’ track and field meet, set for today, will start a half hour earlier than originally scheduled. Derry Area is scheduled to visit Deer Lakes, 3:30 p.m. in a section meet.
Additionally, Derry Area’s varsity baseball tournament game is scheduled to begin, 1 p.m. Saturday at Homer City. It was previously scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
There was also a time change for an upcoming Derry Area boys volleyball match. The Trojans are scheduled to host Deer Lakes, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The match was previously scheduled to take place, 7:30 p.m. tonight.
The Greater Latrobe baseball and softball teams also saw its schedules altered. The Wildcats were scheduled to play Connellsville Area and Peters Township, but both those games were postponed. Now, the baseball team will visit West Allegheny, 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Lady Wildcats’ Friday exhibition against Kiski Area was also postponed.
Greater Latrobe is also scheduled to play a home tennis match against Kiski Area, 3:30 p.m. today that was previously scheduled for April 16.
SVC men’s lax falls to ChathamDespite a strong first half, the St. Vincent College men’s lacrosse team fell, 9-7, against host Chatham during a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup on Wednesday.
SVC’s Nate Salera scored the game’s opening goal with 10 minutes to play in the first. Jacob Visalli and Zack Novelli added goals for the Bearcats (7-3, 2-2) as the team held a 3-0 lead.
In the second, Chatham (4-4, 2-1) scored the first two goals, but Matthew Cassidy responded with a pair of goals, the first assisted by Andrew Coholich, as SVC led 5-2 at half.
Chatham outscored SVC, 3-1, in the third. Chatham scored the first, but Coholich scored a man-up goal off a Novelli pass to make it 6-3. Chatham scored two more times before the end of the period to pull within one, 6-5.
Cassidy scored less than two minutes into the fourth, but Chatham tallied the next for en route to a 9-7 win.
Cassidy led the Bearcats with three goals while Coholich, Novelli and Visalli each finished with two points. Brandon Martin started in net, playing over 49 minutes and making 10 saves.
St. Vincent hosts Thiel at noon on Saturday during Senior Day.
