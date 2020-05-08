Hole-in-one at Glengarry
Don Ferlin has been golfing for more than seven decades and never recorded a hole-in-one — until Thursday.
The 87-year-old Ferlin has golfed for 75 years and he recorded his first hole-in-one ever on Thursday at Glengarry Golf Links in Latrobe.
Ferlin, of Latrobe, recorded his ace on the 144-yard No. 2 hole, using the senior tee. He used a 7-wood for his accomplishment, which was witnessed by Sonny Baughman and Jim Carns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.