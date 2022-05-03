BOYS LACROSSE
Greater Latrobe 16, Baldwin 12
On Monday, the Greater Latrobe boys lacrosse team hosted the Baldwin Fighting Highlanders in a Class AAA Section 1 matchup.
The Wildcats stormed out to a large early lead and then managed to hold off a Baldwin rally to earn the 16-12 victory.
The offense for the Wildcats was provided by JT Kaecher (4 goals, 2 assists), Mason Rohrer (4 goals, 1 assist), Kyle McNeil (2 goals, 2 assists), Ben Currie (2 goals, 2 assists), Nick Stump (2 goals, 1 assist), and Louie Garbeglio (2 goals). Cameron Rohrer notched 19 saves in net.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Derry Area beat Mars 3-1 for Class AA, Section 2 win. The scores were 9-25, 25-15, 25-22 and 25-21. Nick Allison led Derry with 12 kills. Gabe Carbonara and Noah Berkhimer each added six kills. Matt Rhoades had 28 assists and six digs.
Derry JV won 2-0. Scores were 25-14 and 25-20. Cam McNichol had nine kills. Johnathan Shumaker had 14 assists and Bryce McNichol added seven digs.
