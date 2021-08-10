Bridgeman leads at U.S. Amateur
Jacob Bridgeman of Inman, South Carolina, shot the low round of the day, a 7-under-par 63 during the first round of the 121st U.S. Amateur Championship at Oakmont Country Club and Longue Vue Club.
Just one player of the 156, Cole Sherwood, of Austin, Texas, posted a 1-under-par at Oakmont, while three players — Mark Goetz of Greensburg, Joe Highsmith of Lakewood, Washington, and Alex Fitzpatrick of England — shot 6-under 64s at nearby Longue Vue, which is near Oakmont in Verona.
The 312-player field will switch courses for the second round on Tuesday, in which the top 64 players will move onto match play with six rounds to determine the champion, who will earn an exemption to the 2022 U.S. Open Championship.
Goetz is tied for second, one stroke back from Bridgeman, who leads the field. Goetz, who competed at The Kiski School, became the first golfer to earn All-America recognition at West Virginia University as a senior during the 2020-21 season.
Palmer Jackson, a former Franklin Regional standout who competes at Notre Dame, shot a 76 on Monday, while Sean Knapp of Oakmont fired a first-day 74.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
All-Star Game
Motley Crew 4, Sandlot 4. Leading hitters — Will Austraw (triple, double), J.R. Smail, Sonny Simon (triple), Noah Skoloda (two singles), Charlie Little, Brayden Walters (single), Motley Crew; Nico Dominick, Sage Sevacko (double), Ben Hantz (two singles), Rick Bauer, Pickle Burket (single), Sandlot; Motley — Josh Short (SO-1, W-0), Austraw (SO-3, W-1), Smail (SO-0, W-1), Little (SO-1, W-1), Joey Crimboli (SO-0, W-0), Tommy Snyder (SO-2, W-0), Sandlot — Burket (SO-2, W-1), Charlie Heese (SO-2, W-0), Hantz (SO-0, W-1), Nick Bauer (SO-0, W-0), Liam Pescatore-Kubecki (SO-1, W-0), Brian McIlnay (SO-1, W-0).
GLAC falls in league meetThe Greater Latrobe Aqua Club fell to Mount Pleasant in a league meet. First-place finishers are as follow:
BOYS
15-18: Charlie Cratty (50, 100 free), John Elder (100 butterfly, 200 individual medley)
13-14: Charlie Thomson (100 free, 200 individual medley), Patrick Cratty (100 breast)
8-under: Jeremiah Hartland (25 free), Noah Bish (25 back, 50 free)
GIRLS
15-18: Kate Wolford (200 individual medley)
13-14: Lili Maxwell (200 free), Hannah Carasia (50, 100 free, 100 butterfly), Destini Homan (200 individual medley)
11-12: Avery Jones (50 free), Maggie Maiers (50 back, 50 breast, 100 individual medley), Beth Cratty (100 free)
9-10: Morgan Maiers (50 free, 50 butterfly, 50 back), Karter Kubistek (100 free, 100 individual medley)
8-under: Cathleen Cratty (25 butterfly, 25 breast, 100 individual medley)
RELAYS
10-under: 100 free (K. Kubistek, C. Cratty, N. Bish, M. Maiers)
11-12: 200 medley (Kenley Lynn, M. Maiers, B. Cratty, A. Jones); 200 free (B. Cratty, Kenley Lynn, A. Jones, M. Maiers)
13-18: 200 medley (C. Cratty, Patrick Cratty, C. Thomson, H. Carasia); 200 free (P. Cratty, C. Thomson, H. Carasia, C. Cratty)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.