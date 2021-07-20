WCOT postpones games againFor the second consecutive week, the Westmoreland County Old-Timers League postponed its games because of inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.
The league played one game on July 10, but all four games were postponed this past Saturday.
The games will be played on a weeknight in July or added to the end of the season on a Saturday at the usual 9:30 a.m. first pitch.
Bulletin photo clarificationThere was a photo of the Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) 7-on-7 Football Passing Tournament featuring the Greater Latrobe football team in a recent edition of the Bulletin.
One player in a photo was identified as receiver Drake Clayton, but Kollin Stevens was the player who was listed.
Pens release preseason scheduleThe Pittsburgh Penguins announced their 2021 preseason schedule on Monday.
Three games will take place at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and three on the road. The opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, against Columbus at home.
The 10th annual “Free Game for Kids” will take place 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, against Detroit at PPG Paints Arena, while Pittsburgh also plays a home game against Buffalo, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Other preseason games are at Buffalo, at Detroit and at Columbus.
Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Phillies 22, Rockies 14. Leading hitters — Tommy Snyder (double, two singles), Nico Dominick, Joe Bearer, Austin Slezak, Ben Ament, Tony Perla (single), Rockies; Will Austraw (triple, two singles), Joey Crimboli (triple, single), Nick Bauer (two doubles, single), Brody Schober , Landon Smith, Gavin McClain (two singles), Dylan Wissinger, Ferri (single), Phillies; WP — Crimboli (SO-5, W-3), Bauer (SO-1, W-0), Austraw (SO-3, W-3), Smith (SO-0, W-2), LP — No. Dominick (SO-3, W-1), L. Ament (SO-1, W-2), Perla (SO-2, W-1), B. Ament (SO-0, W-4), Slezak (SO-1, W-0).
