Little ‘Cats in cross-country actionGreater Latrobe’s Junior High girls’ cross-county team defeated Indiana Area, 25-3, while the boys’ fell, 25-32, against Gateway and 22-35 versus the Little Lady Indians.
Emerson Skatell captured the top spot overall on the girls’ side, followed by Kyleigh Krisfalusi in fourth and Sarah Guinther in seventh. Abbie Kunkleman placed eighth, Liz Wilson came in ninth, Avery Glessner took 12th and Kayla Keddie captured 13th overall.
Liam Wilson finished second overall in the boys’ race, while Steven Janke took fifth. Jackson Hayburn came in 12th, Daniel Sweeney placed 16th and Jack Gaffney in 17th. Quinn Matro captured 17th and Aidan Urbanik took 19th overall.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 4 p.m. Wednesday against Norwin and Kiski Area at home.
Area schedule changesThere were several area schedule changes during the weekend.
The Derry Area soccer team will host Leechburg Area, 4 p.m. Wednesday at Derry Area. The game was originally scheduled to take place on Thursday. The Trojans’ soccer team will visit Deer Lakes, 6 p.m. Tuesday at Deer Lakes. The game was originally scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.
The Derry Area boys golf team will also be in action on Tuesday. The Trojans are scheduled to visit Yough, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Madison Club. It was initially scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start.
Hole-in-one at GlengarryBob Pniewski stroked a hole-in-one on Friday at Glengarry Golf Links.
Pniewski, 66, recorded the ace on hole No. 2 using a Taylormade nine iron and a Callaway ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.