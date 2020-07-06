Rec BaseballLatrobe Little League
Pirates 5, Tigers 4. Leading hitters — Russell Fry (triple), Ramone Williams (double), Chris Heese, Vinny Calabrace (single), Pirates; John Hess (double, single), Max Dlugos (two singles), Max Kurek, Evan Ulewicz, Jeremy Lazarchik (single), Tigers; WP — Billy Harrison (SO-6, W-2), Jaxson Repko (SO-4, W-5), LP — Liam Pescatore-Kubecki (SO-0, W-2), Brady McIlnay (SO-3, W-2), Lazarchik (SO-5, W-0); Pirates 7-1, Tigers 0-7.
Pirates 9, Rockies 5. Leading hitters — Russell Fry (home run, triple, double), Vinny Calabrace (double, single), Ramone Williams (double), Ben Hantz (two singles), Frank Harrison, Landon Miney, Charlie Heese, Billy Harrison (single), Pirates; Wyatt Neiderhiser (double, single), Luke Bulebosh, Dean Giglio, Tommy Snyder (single), Rockies; WP — Frank Harrison (SO-5, W-0), Vinny Calabrace (SO-3, W-1), LP — Luke Bulebosh (SO-0, W-2), Tommy Snyder (SO-2, W-4), Donovan Carroll (SO-1, W-0); Rockies 5-3
