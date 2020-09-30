Course records set in Little Wildcats’ cross-country win
A pair of new course records from Emerson Skatell and Liam Wilson helped the Greater Latrobe junior high cross-country teams defeat Greensburg Salem and host Greensburg Central Catholic.
The Little Lady Wildcats defeated GCC and Greensburg Salem, 21-36, while the Greater Latrobe junior high boys defeated both opponents, which didn’t have enough runners to score on both sides.
Skatell led the Little Lady ’Cats with a new course record of 12:09. Kyleigh Krisfalusi followed in third place, while Abbie Kunkleman captured sixth place and Sarah Guinther placed seventh. Elise Long came in eighth, Lauren Bonazza-Shaw took 11th and Avery Glessner 14th-place.
Wilson led the Greater Latrobe boys with a course record of his own in 12:02. Steven Janke followed in second place, while Jackson Hayburn took third, as Greater Latrobe swept the top three spots. Jack Gaffney placed fifth, Aidan Urbanik took 10th, Daniel Sweeney came in 11th and Quin Matro claimed 14th-place.
Greater Latrobe will compete in the Westmoreland County Middle School Championship, 5 p.m. Thursday at Greensburg Central Catholic. Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the event is closed to spectators.
