Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Red Sox 22, Yankees 11. Leading hitters — Zander Komperda (double, three singles), J.R. Smail (four singles), Evan Springob (triple, two singles), Drew Blossey, Vinny Razza (double), Kalvin Clayton, Alex Orr, Bion Milko (single), Red Sox; Cam Ferri (triple, single), Josh Short (double, single), Sonny Simon (two singles), Liam Pescatore-Kubecki (single), Yankees; WP — Blossey (SO-1, W-0), Seth Spillar (SO-4, W-2), Smail (SO-4, W-1), LP — Ely Goodman (SO-0, W-1), Brandon Pitts (SO-4, W-2), Pescatore-Kubecki (SO-1, W-3); Red Sox 4-8, Yankees 4-8.
Red Sox 12, Yankees 8. Leading hitters — Springob (triple, double), Razza, Clayton (double, single), Smail, Blossey, Spillar, Alex Orr, Brayden Walters, Komperda (single), Red Sox; Max Dlugos (triple), Short (double), Colin West, Luke Thompson, Austin Campbell (single); WP — Clayton (SO-2, W-2), Springob (SO-3, W-2), LP — Short (SO-6, W-1), Dlugos (SO-3, W-0); Red Sox 3-8, Yankees 4-7.
Pirates 6, Rockies 3. Leading hitters — Ben Hantz, Vinny Calabrace (two singles), Max Kurek, Jaxon Makrevski, Fletcher Wnek, Mason Mastowski (single), Pirates; Nico Dominick (two singles), Bryson Gessler, Nolan Dominick, Luke Ament (single), Rockies; WP — Calabrace (SO-5, W-2), Kurek (SO-2, W-0), LP — Gessler (SO-1, W-2), Tommy Snyder (SO-8, W-3), Mayson Perla (SO-0, W-0); Pirates 10-2, Rockies 5-8.
Pirates 20, Tigers 2. Leading hitters — Hantz (three singles), Makrevski (double, single), Kurek, Wnek (two singles), Calabrace, Ben Slagle, Bryce Shuey, Mastowski (single), Pirates; Brian McIlnay, Sam Rafferty, Charlie Little, Dawson Huber (single), Tigers; WP — Kurek (SO-2, W-2), Makrevski (SO-0, W-0), LP — Evan Ulewicz (SO-2, W-5), Gage Evanichko (SO-1, W-4), Zach Skoloda (SO-0, W-0); Pirates 11-2, Tigers 4-9.
Auto RacingLernerville Speedway
Saturday, June 26
LATE MODELS – Brandon Overton, Chris Madden, Dennis Erb, Dararell Lanigan, Brandon Sheppard, Max Blair, Mike Norris, Mason Zeigler, Spencer Hughes, Tyler Bruening.
Friday, June 25
LATE MODELS – Brandon Overton, Mike Norris, Mark Whitener, Dennis Erb, Brandon Sheppard, Max Blair, Chub Frank, Ricky Weiss, Chris Madden, Chris Ferguson.
