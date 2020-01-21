Little ’Cats fall to Norwin
The Greater Latrobe seventh-grade boys’ basketball team closed the season with a 46-40 setback against Norwin.
Alex Tatsch led Greater Latrobe with 10 points while Jackson Vacanti followed with eight.
Greater Latrobe also went 1-2 at a recent Hempfield Area tournament. The Little Wildcats ended the season 10-3 in the section and 13-6 overall.
Time change for GL girls’ game
The start time for an upcoming Greater Latrobe girls’ basketball team has been changed.
The Lady Wildcats will meet host Hempfield Area on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. start.
Additionally, three Greater Latrobe Junior High wrestling events have been canceled. The Little Wildcats were scheduled to participate in the North Allegheny Tournament on Jan. 25, a home match against Connellsville on Feb. 12, and a tournament at Norwin on Feb. 14.
