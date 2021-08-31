JV Wildcats fall in season opener
East Allegheny defeated Greater Latrobe, 20-14, during a junior varsity football game played on Saturday.
Tyler Bauer caught a 38-yard touchdown from John Wetzel, while Brady Prohovic also scored on a 1-yard run. Bauer caught a two-point pass from Wetzel and Ryley Smith came down with an interception, as Greater Latrobe fell to 0-1 overall.
