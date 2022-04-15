GIRLS LACROSSE
Upper St. Clair 15, Greater Latrobe 4
The Greater Latrobe girls lacrosse team traveled to Upper Saint Clair for a Class AAA, Section 1 game. The Lady Wildcats lost against USC 15-4.
Scorers for Latrobe include: Carolina Walters, Taylor Desko, Ryley Quinn and Maria Lazzaro with a goal apiece.
Senior goalie Kaylee Dusetzina saved 4 out of 19 shots on goal. Greater Latrobe converted on 4 of 11 shots on goal (36%), had seven draw controls to USC’s 17, and seven ground ball controls. Varsity drops to 2-3 in the section and 2-4 overall.
JV also lost to USC 8-0.
Goalie Kierra Madey saved two shots in goal in the first half while Emily Lloyd saved one shot in goal in the second half. Latrobe had three draw controls to USC’s nine, and eight ground ball controls. JV drops to 2-3.
Latrobe hosts Taylor Alderdice on April 18 for a varsity-only matchup, with a start time of 7 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Penn-Trafford 3, Greater Latrobe 0
The Greater Latrobe boys volleyball team dropped its match against the Penn-Trafford Warriors Thursday in straight sets 16 – 25, 17 – 25 and 16 — 25 in a Class AAA, Section contest.
Brennan Ward was the top offensive scorer for the Wildcats with eight kills followed by five kills each from Enzo Rodi and Tyler Nelson. Isiac Waszo contributed three kills with another five kills added by Rocco Marino, Josh Havrilla and Luke Fiore two, two and one.
Nine digs from Brennan Ward set the bar on defense with Joah Havrilla, Ruben Rojas and Enzo Rodi combining for 16 digs – eight, seven and five respectively. Setter Josh Havrilla chalked up 23 assists to the Latrobe attackers.
Latrobe’s JV’s took their match to the maximum three sets but were unable to pull out the victory, dropping the match 14 – 25, 29 – 27 and 10 – 15.
Luke Fiore had his best match this year collecting 11 kills on the night. Sam Kiesel, Owen Ward, Brandon Fetter and Eric Bisignani rounded out the JV scoring with kill totals of six, three, three and two respectively. From his defensive position, Libero Jacob Elliot help out the offense from the service line with four aces. Eric Bisignani ran the JV offense and in doing so collected 24 assists in the match.
Sam Kiesel led the defensive stats for the second match in a row with his eight digs. Owen Ward posted six digs with nine additional digs contributed by Eric Bisignani (4), Luke Fiore (3) and Tyler Bauer (2).
The Wildcats return home next week for a matchup against the Hempfield Spartans in another section match.
