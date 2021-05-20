DA game broadcast on WSN
Thursday’s WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff game between Derry Area and New Brighton at Greater Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Field will be broadcast live on the Westmoreland Sports Network.
Fans can watch the game on their computer or mobile device by going to www.westmorelandsports.com beginning with a pregame show at 6:15 p.m., followed by the first pitch at 6:30 p.m.
